Ericaism: The Truth About Sin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 24 hours ago
In her new Ericaism she talks about people that try to justify sin. Erica expressed that everyone sins and that no sin is greater than the other, but we can’t hide them.

While talking about this Erica explained that God forgives us for all of our sins, but we must ask him for forgiveness. She also mentioned that sins can make us stupid at times and we must pray. Although some people don’t see the error in their ways they must try and live right.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

