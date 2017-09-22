Ericaism: The Truth About Sin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In her new Ericaism she talks about people that try to justify sin. Erica expressed that everyone sins and that no sin is greater than the other, but we can’t hide them.
While talking about this Erica explained that God forgives us for all of our sins, but we must ask him for forgiveness. She also mentioned that sins can make us stupid at times and we must pray. Although some people don’t see the error in their ways they must try and live right.
