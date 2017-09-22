Religion
Florida Resident ‘Praying For God To Take Control’ As Irma Survivors Struggle To Recover

For hundreds of people who live in flooded neighborhoods in the Bonita Springs community in southwest Florida, twelve days after Hurricane Irma hit, water still covers the road in front of the homes of many residents.  According to WRAL News Maria Mejicanos’ is one of those residents. Just two days ago, the water was still inside her house.

The floodwaters destroyed many things in her home such as  a new bed Mejicanos bought only two months ago, along with everything in her living room which is covered in mold.  A neighbor just a  few blocks away, Lori Norman waded through knee-deep water to check on her house.

The water also left behind an awful stench that lingers in the air.  Lori told WRAL that “It’s hard to describe, rotting stuff. I think it’s a combination of sewage and garbage, [When you look at the water] it’s filthy and it’s slimy and it’s got all kinds of stuff in it. There’s snakes in it. There’s gators in it.”

According to WRAL News, Mejicanos is relying on her faith to get her through these conditions as she stated  “Everybody needs everybody. All this place is poor people. I’m praying for God to take control.”

In regards to helping those in the Bonita Springs community, The Salvation Army brings food and supplies but one resident claims many residents remain in their flooded homes and won’t come to the door because they’re afraid of being deported.

Officials say it could be more than a month before the area completely dries out.

 

