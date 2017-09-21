Get Up Erica
Tina Campbell Says She & Erica Had To Separate Before Respecting Each Other [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 15 hours ago
Tina Campbell came through to the “Get Up!” studio to talk about her new album and tour! She talks about how, the last time she released an album, Erica got on her case for not promoting it enough, which is making her go hard on promotion this time around. Tina also talks about formally inviting Erica to go on tour with her, which Erica reveals meant a lot to her. They talk about why they are blessed to work with family, a positive perception that is not always the case for other artists.

Tina talks about how much she respects her sister, but why the mutual respect that exists between them now, wasn’t there when they were working together as Mary Mary. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

