GRIFF’s Prayer About Communion Adhesive [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF has a question about the little portable packs that include the communion chips with wine. He wants to know who’s manufacturing them, and why they are so hard to open! He laments that he misses the whole prayer sometimes just trying to open the package. Other times, he says, he just decides to put the whole package in his mouth, which grosses out people who witness him do so.

