Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer About Communion Adhesive [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF has a question about the little portable packs that include the communion chips with wine. He wants to know who’s manufacturing them, and why they are so hard to open! He laments that he misses the whole prayer sometimes just trying to open the package. Other times, he says, he just decides to put the whole package in his mouth, which grosses out people who witness him do so.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: You Better Drink That Imaginary Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Start Of NFL Season! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Too Long Text Message Syndrome [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 days ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 5 days ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 week ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 week ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 week ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 week ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 3 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 3 weeks ago
08.30.17