Jesse Willams And His Estranged Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Can Only Communicate Via App

The messy divorce and custody battle between actor Jesse Williams and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee came to a head with a family judge ordering the exes not to speak to each other, In Touch Weekly reports.

According to a temporary custody agreement obtained by the site, tensions have gotten so bad that Williams and Lee can only communicate via the family services online system.

The document, which was filed on September 1st in LA, states, “the parents shall use Our Family Wizard for all communications regarding the children’s health, education and welfare.”

The only time they are allowed to communicate directly outside of the app will be in the case of an emergency.

Both parents have also been ordered by a judge to not “make derogatory marks about each other in front of the children.”

The pair share two kids Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2.

SOURCE: IN TOUCH WEEKLY

The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever! 15 photos Launch gallery The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever! 1. Kobe and Vanessa Bryant 1 of 15 2. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Source:AP 2 of 15 3. Tyga and Kylie Jenner Source:Tyga Instagram 3 of 15 4. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey Source:PR 4 of 15 5. Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Source:PR 5 of 15 6. Usher and Tameka Foster Source:AP 6 of 15 7. Karrueche and Chris Brown Source:Karrueche Instagram 7 of 15 8. Stevie J and Joseline Source:PR 8 of 15 9. Ray J and Princess Love Source:Ray J Instagram 9 of 15 10. Rihanna and Chris Brown Source:Rihanna Instagram 10 of 15 11. Kim and Kanye West Source:PR 11 of 15 12. Bow Wow and Erica Mena Source:PR 12 of 15 13. Lil Wayne and Christina Milian Source:Lil Wayne Instagram 13 of 15 14. Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston Source:PR 14 of 15 15. Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson Source:AP 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever! The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!

Jesse Williams, Your F*ck Boy Is Showing: Says Ex-Wife Is Privileged For Staying At Home With Nanny

Jesse Williams’ Wife Fears Their Kids Being Exposed To ‘A Revolving Door Of Women’

Jesse Williams Touches On Divorce In Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes For 4:44’