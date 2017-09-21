Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jesse Willams And His Estranged Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Can Only Communicate Via App

According to legal documents, the pair are ordered to only communicate through a family services portal.

The Light NC staff

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Grey's Anatomy' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


The messy divorce and custody battle between actor Jesse Williams and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee came to a head with a family judge ordering the exes not to speak to each other, In Touch Weekly reports.

According to a temporary custody agreement obtained by the site, tensions have gotten so bad that Williams and Lee can only communicate via the family services online system.

The document, which was filed on September 1st in LA, states, “the parents shall use Our Family Wizard for all communications regarding the children’s health, education and welfare.”

The only time they are allowed to communicate directly outside of the app will be in the case of an emergency.

Both parents have also been ordered by a judge to not “make derogatory marks about each other in front of the children.”

The pair share two kids Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2.

SOURCE: IN TOUCH WEEKLY 

The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!

15 photos Launch gallery

The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!

Continue reading The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!

The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!


RELATED LINKS

Jesse Williams, Your F*ck Boy Is Showing: Says Ex-Wife Is Privileged For Staying At Home With Nanny

Jesse Williams’ Wife Fears Their Kids Being Exposed To ‘A Revolving Door Of Women’

Jesse Williams Touches On Divorce In Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes For 4:44’

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 days ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 5 days ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 week ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 week ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 week ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 week ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 3 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 3 weeks ago
08.30.17