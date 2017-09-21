Jesse Willams And His Estranged Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Can Only Communicate Via App

The messy divorce and custody battle between actor Jesse Williams and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee came to a head with a family judge ordering the exes not to speak to each other, In Touch Weekly reports.
According to a temporary custody agreement obtained by the site, tensions have gotten so bad that Williams and Lee can only communicate via the family services online system.
The document, which was filed on September 1st in LA, states, “the parents shall use Our Family Wizard for all communications regarding the children’s health, education and welfare.”
The only time they are allowed to communicate directly outside of the app will be in the case of an emergency.
Both parents have also been ordered by a judge to not “make derogatory marks about each other in front of the children.”
The pair share two kids Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2.
SOURCE: IN TOUCH WEEKLY
The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!
The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!
1. Kobe and Vanessa Bryant1 of 15
2. Brad Pitt and Angelina JolieSource:AP 2 of 15
3. Tyga and Kylie JennerSource:Tyga Instagram 3 of 15
4. Nick Cannon and Mariah CareySource:PR 4 of 15
5. Amber Rose and Wiz KhalifaSource:PR 5 of 15
6. Usher and Tameka FosterSource:AP 6 of 15
7. Karrueche and Chris BrownSource:Karrueche Instagram 7 of 15
8. Stevie J and JoselineSource:PR 8 of 15
9. Ray J and Princess LoveSource:Ray J Instagram 9 of 15
10. Rihanna and Chris BrownSource:Rihanna Instagram 10 of 15
11. Kim and Kanye WestSource:PR 11 of 15
12. Bow Wow and Erica MenaSource:PR 12 of 15
13. Lil Wayne and Christina MilianSource:Lil Wayne Instagram 13 of 15
14. Bobby Brown and Whitney HoustonSource:PR 14 of 15
15. Lisa Marie Presley and Michael JacksonSource:AP 15 of 15
RELATED LINKS
Jesse Williams, Your F*ck Boy Is Showing: Says Ex-Wife Is Privileged For Staying At Home With Nanny
Jesse Williams’ Wife Fears Their Kids Being Exposed To ‘A Revolving Door Of Women’
Jesse Williams Touches On Divorce In Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes For 4:44’