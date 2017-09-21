Issa Rae’s Hair Stylist Talks About Empowering Women With A Hairdo

#hairbyfelicialeatherwood #goldenglobeawards #issarae #nominee #congratulations #insecure #grateful #naturalhairstyles #naturalhair #noheat A post shared by Felicia Leatherwood (@lovingyourhair) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

If you watch the show “ Insecure ” you already know that every week Issa Rae’s hair looks amazing despite what she’s going through. Celebrity hair stylist Felicia Leatherwood recently spoke to Black Voices about how she comes up with this creative style and why she loves her job.

While some might ignore the kinks and coils Leatherwood embraces every strain on her clients head. She has been working in this industry for over 26 years and has done Yara Shahidi, Yvonne Orji and more.

At the age of nine Leatherwood began doing her own hair and realized because she had a certain texture she had to treat it differently. Over the years she’s been inspired by the women she works with and loves being creative with their hair.

Leatherwood said about being empowered that, “So we’ve been more confident being natural. And that’s very important that we recognize who we are as women, as black women, as people of color and to not allow people on the outside to basically alter conversation.”

Week after week we watch Issa’s hair look amazing on “Insecure.” It’s her passion and love. She is helping woman embrace their natural hair and we can’t wait to see more looks from her.

