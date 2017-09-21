J. Drew Sheard & Kierra Sheard On Expanding The Family Label Beyond Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kierra Sheard and her brother, J Drew Sheard, chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about their family label, Karew Records. J Drew says he started off as a producer in the A&R department and was promoted to head position. The duo talks about taking over the label, which was founded in Detroit in 2009 by their parents, and how they are making it a full, multi-genre entertainment company. They talk about branching into multimedia, doing music videos, a clothing line, and short films, and leading with their love of collaboration.

Follow @GetUpErica

J. Drew talks about his excitement about the new Karew Entertainment website, and the awesome event they planned for the label in Detroit, which bridges gaps between hip-hop & r&b and inspiration by putting the different sets together under one roof. J. Drew talks about the decision to do so with the label as a whole, rather than just restricting things to gospel alone. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Bishop J. Drew Sheard On Preparing Leaders In The Black Lives Matter Age [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Kierra Sheard On How Singing For Barack Obama Has Impacted Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Kierra Sheard On The Advice She Gives To Single Women About Dating And God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]