To Wig Or Not To Wig: Check Out Sanaa Lathan’s Newest Look On The Set Of ‘Nappily Ever After’

After shocking her fans by shaving her head completely bald, Sanaa Lathan continues her natural hair transformation while filming her latest film, Nappily Ever After.
On Wednesday, she revealed a TWA (teeny-weeny afro) wig while standing next to her co-star, Ricky Whittle. The two are on set in Atlanta filming the movie which is slated to premiere next year on Netflix.
“When I don’t have this wig on y’all we look like twins,” Lathan says towards the end with a laugh.
The star has gone through several looks, ranging from long to short, to brown to blond, straight to curly, before she made the big chop at the beginning of the month.
We’re excited to see what her stylist will do next!
