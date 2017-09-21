Ayesha Curry Is Newest CoverGirl Ambassador

Ayesha Curry Is Newest CoverGirl Ambassador

The announcement comes just after Issa Rae was also tapped to represent the brand.

Danielle Jennings

Posted 22 hours ago
CoverGirl is on a roll these days, as the cosmetics giant has announced two major celebrity ambassadors in less than a week. First, the lovely Issa Rae was named the latest CoverGirl ambassador and now Ayesha Curry has also been added to rep the beauty brand.

Celebrity chef and restauranteur Ayesha Curry is in gorgeous company, as she joins fellow CoverGirls Queen Latifah, Janelle Monae and Issa Rae in her new role as a brand ambassador. It seems that the legendary cosmetics brand is committed to servicing and showcasing the beauty of women of color.

Curry, who has a lot on her plate with her successful Food Network Show Ayesha’s Home Kitchen and a forthcoming restaurant, gushed about the CoverGirl opportunity in an official press release:

“My philosophy is all about seeking joy and creating balance in life,” Ayesha stated in a press release. “I’ve shared a lot about how I do this with food, family and faith, and now, through my partnership with Covergirl, I want to share how makeup helps create those moments of happiness, confidence and self-expression.”

As part of her role as a CoverGirl, Curry will also collaborate with the brand for a new product, the Peacock Flare Mascara. The new mascara is described as promising drama and glamour with only a few coats and it is set to hit shelves in November.

You can check out Ayesha’s CoverGirl announcement and on-set video BELOW:

 

 

