New Faith Based Film [Watch]

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
9th Annual TV Land Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

The new faith based movie “A Question of Faith” from African American female producer Angela White hopes to become a surprise hit among Christian film goers this fall.

The film features a well-known cast, Richard T. Jones (“Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married,” “Judging Amy”), Kim Fields (“Facts of Life”), C. Thomas Howell (“The Amazing Spiderman,” “E.T.”), Gregory Alan Williams (“Greenleaf,” “All Saints”), Jaci Velasquez (“I’m Not Ashamed,” Platinum Christian Recording Artist), and T.C. Stallings (“War Room,” “Courageous”).

“A Question of Faith” will release from Pure Flix on September 29, 2017 in more than 600 theaters.

Synopsis: In “A Question of Faith,” the lives of three families collide when two tragedies strike back to back. All three families find themselves at a crossroads, questioning their faith and the higher power that guides our destinies. Chance encounters with one another lead to a chain of events imminently bringing the families’ worlds closer together, until a moment of truth. But, when the connection is revealed, will the consequences of the aftermath bring them together or tear their faith apart?

 

