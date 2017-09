University President Hosted Dinner With Cotton Centerpieces For Minorities

A university president has apologized after hosting a welcome dinner for African American students that featured decorations that some felt harkened back to the days of slavery and picking cotton.

“Several students shared with me their concern about the material used for centerpieces which contained stalks of cotton, president Randy Lowry wrote in a statement posted to the school’s Facebook page.

“The content of the centerpieces was offensive, and I could have handled the situation with more sensitivity,” he added.

“I sincerely apologize for the discomfort, anger or disappointment we caused and solicit your forgiveness.”

