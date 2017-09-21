Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Love Is Dead: Laurence Fishburne & Gina Torres Announce Split

We thought Laurence and Gina were forever. We were wrong.

The Light NC staff

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres just revealed that they’ve split up, and we’re shook.

Laurence and Gina know how to keep a secret.

The pair revealed in a statement to People magazine that they are no longer together after 14 years of marriage. While this might be new information for us, but the couple actually split up about a year ago.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” Gina said in a statement. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”

The pair jumped the broom in 2002, and they have one daughter together. Gina assured everyone that although their marriage is over, they are still very committed to their family. She and Laurence will also remain supporting of one another.

“Happily, however,” Gina said, “our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”

RELATED STORIES:

Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Fishburne Arrested

Janet Jackson Confirms Split With Husband & Announces ‘State Of The World’ Tour

WATCH: Keke Wyatt Responds To Estranged Husband’s Divorce Statement

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Love Is Dead: Laurence Fishburne & Gina Torres Announce Split

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 day ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 days ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 4 days ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 week ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 week ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 week ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 week ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 3 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 3 weeks ago
08.30.17