Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Leah Remini’s Claims She’s A Scientologist

The 46-year-old took to Twitter to stress that she's nobody's Scientologist, but admitted to having studied the controversial "religion" in the past.

The Light NC staff

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Jada Pinkett Smith has words for Leah Remini who recently accused the Girls Trip star of being a member of the controversial “religion” Scientology.

The 46-year-old took to Twitter to be clear: She’s nobody’s Scientologist. But there is a caveat here–she has studied it in the past.

“I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai… but I am not Jewish,” Smith wrote on Tueday.

“I have prayed in mosques all over the world… but I am not a Muslim; I have read the Bhagavad Gita… but I am not a Hindu; I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist; and I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist.”

“I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not. NO ONE ELSE can hold that power,” she concluded.

Earlier this week, Remini, who defected from the Church in 2013, told The Daily Beast that Will Smith’s wife is definitely still practicing the “faith.”

Launch Of VIVA GLAM Celebrity Issue Hosted By Leah Remini

Source: Vincent Sandoval / Getty


“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini said. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

“I had hoped that she had left [Scientology], but this was the tell-tale sign that she was still in,” said Remini, nodding to the Cruise hide-and-seek anecdote she shared in her new book Troublemaker.

“She was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live a few weeks ago promoting her film [Girls Trip], and Andy [Cohen] said to her, ‘Have you read Leah Remini’s book?’ and he was like, ‘What was that whole thing about playing tag?’ and she said, ‘Oh, she lied.’ He goes, ‘Isn’t that weird, to play tag?’ and she goes, ‘No, the kids were there.’ That was untrue. Bullshit. There were no kids there. I was like, okay, alright, you’re gonna do that? More power to ya.”

BEAUTIES: What do you believe?

RELATED NEWS:

Breaking Her Silence: 5 Shocking Things We Learned From Leah Remini’s Tell-All

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Was A Drug Dealer When She Met Tupac

Jada Pinkett Smith Is A Schoolmaster

Jessica White

Black Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Scientologists

8 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Scientologists

Continue reading Black Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Scientologists

Black Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Scientologists

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 day ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 days ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 4 days ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 week ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 week ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 week ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 week ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 3 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 3 weeks ago
08.30.17