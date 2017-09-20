Faith Walking: Fighting Other People’s Battles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In a new Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about fighting other people’s battles. She mentioned that there will be times you won’t ever be acknowledged for standing up for someone, but God will bless you in a different way. We must continue to help each other and not let that stop us.

Erica wants us to have the heart of a champion. She also mentioned that it might be difficult, but it’s a worthy cause. Keep fighting against the enemy that doesn’t want you to help.

