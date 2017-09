Southside Church Of Christ Invites You To Community Day

Southside Church Of Christ Invites you to their Community Day Saturday September 23, 2017 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. The event is free and open to the public and features free food, music, haircuts, snow cones, popcorn, games a bounce house for the kids and clothing give away.

The Police and Fire Departments will be on site as well as the Durham County Library. Southside Church of Christ is located at 800 Elmira Ave, Durham, NC 27707. The event is sponsored by the C.OS.T. Ministry. You and your family are invited to attend. For details call (919) 688-3535

