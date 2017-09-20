‘Move Back To Africa’ Facebook Post Prompts School District’s Probe Of Mississippi Teacher

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

‘Move Back To Africa’ Facebook Post Prompts School District’s Probe Of Mississippi Teacher

Teacher Cammie Rone claims that someone hacked her Facebook account. But parents are still concerned.

The Light NC staff

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

An investigation is underway to determine whether an elementary school teacher made a racist comment on social media.

Fox 13 reports that the South Panola School District in Mississippi placed Cammie Rone, who claims someone hacked her Facebook account, on administrative leave during its probe.

According to the news outlet, the post, which was apparently deleted, said that no one is forcing Black people who feel offended to stay in the country.

“Why don’t they pack up and move back to Africa where they will have to work for a living. I am sure our government will pay for it! We pay for everything else,” the post continued.

After coming under fire, she denied making the hateful comment. Rone stated in a separate Facebook message that she’s better known for posts “about cows, recipes, and home improvements. Not racism.” 

A parent of one of Rone’s students seemed surprised that the teacher would make a racist statement.

“Still wish her well got nothing against her, but I don’t think she should be teaching anybody’s kids if she feels that way,” he told Fox 13.

SOURCE:  Fox 13

SEE ALSO:

KKK Assignment Question Gets South Carolina Teacher In Trouble

White Teachers Re-Enact Slavery, Act As Ship Captains, Duct Tape Students Wrists

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 day ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 days ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 4 days ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 week ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 week ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 week ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 week ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 3 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 3 weeks ago
08.30.17