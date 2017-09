7.1 Magnitude Quake In Mexico Kills 104

Tuesday a 7.1 magnitude earthquake killed at least 104 people while crushing Central Mexico. Buildings collapsed in giant clouds of dust. Thousands ran for their lives in a sate of panic. A large amount of people did stay behind to help those in need of help.

This is the second quake that has hit Mexico in the past two weeks after the earlier quake left 90 people dead.

Source: wral.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: