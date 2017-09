Join The Light This Saturday For St. Jude Raleigh Walk/Run

Join us this Saturday at Research Triangle Park 800 Park Offices Rd Raleigh, NC 27709 for the St. Jude Walk/Run.

It’s not too late to register a team. Registration Opens at 7:30 AM, Opening Ceremony is at 8:30AM and the Run and Walk Starts at 9:00AM.

Let’s Walk or Run together to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

Let’s end childhood cancer. Together.

Thanks to committed fundraisers, like you, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for anything .

. St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from less than 20% when we first opened our doors to 80% today. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

