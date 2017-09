Audition For NCCU The Best Of The Carolina’s

On Wednesday, the NCCU office of Spiritual Development and The Light 103.9 invite you to The Best of The Carolina’s singing competition Auditions.

This Wednesday September 20th Miller Morgan Auditorium 500 Nelson Street in Durham.

You can possibly take the stage with Fred Hammond and LeAndria Johnson at Central’s Home coming Gospel Concert.

The auditions are free and open to the public but only the first 50 people that register can audition.

Registration is at 6pm sharp. Auditions start at 7:30p. For details email gwinston60@hotmail.com.

