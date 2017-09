Hurricane Maria Upgraded To A Category 5 Hurricane

As the eye of Hurricane Maria nears Dominica she has been upgraded to a powerful category 5 storm. Monday evening the National Hurricane Center in Miami said that Maria had strengthened into a storm with winds of 160 mph.

Currently Jose’s winds are at 80 mph and is heading north. As of Monday evening Jose is currently located a little more than 200 miles south southeast of Cape Hatteras.

Source: abc11.com

