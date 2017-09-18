Entertainment News
An Alleged Victim Of R. Kelly’s Sex Cult Speaks Out: “Rob Is The One Who Took My Virginity”

Jerhonda Pace spoke about her experience as a victim of R. Kelly's alleged sex cult.

Just a few months ago, Jerhonda Pace spoke exclusively to Buzzfeed about her experience in R. Kelly’s alleged sex cult at the age of 16.

Now, the 24-year-old is opening up to the hosts of ‘The Real’ about her traumatic experience.

She explained that she was invited to his tour bus, where a woman “taught her how to please him.” She also revealed she lost her virginity to R. Kelly.

Pace is one of many women who have come forward in the last couple of months blasting R. Kelly for his inappropriate sexual relationships with underage women. The Fulton County Chairman called for a criminal investigation after the parents of a 21-year-old held a press conference claiming their daughter was trapped in one of Kelly’s alleged sex houses.

