Police Release Video Of Kenneka Jenkins Wandering Around Hotel Alone

On Crowne Plaza Hotel cameras, the 19-year-old was last seen alive staggering through the kitchen by herself.

The Light NC staff

Posted 2 days ago
Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty


Around the same time Kenneka Jenkin’s mother denounced reports that there is video of her daughter wandering into a freezer the aloneRosemont police have released footage of the dead 19-year-old.

According to WGN, in the videos released by police, Jenkins appears to be stumbling in the hotel kitchen, hallways and out of an elevator. However despite community activist Andrew Holmes claims, there IS NOT any released footage of Jenkin’s walking into the freezer alone with the door closing behind her.

On Friday, Jenkins mother, Tereasa Martin, stressed that she hadn’t seen any footage of her daughter walking into the freezer either.

“Despite request for all evidence, we have only been provided snippets of video, none of which shows Jenkins walking into a freezer,” the statement reads in part.

“Serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka.”

From early on, Martin was very vocal that Chicago police were not doing enough to investigate her daughter’s death.

As HELLO BEAUTIFUL previously reportedJenkins left home around 11:30 pm on September 9 to attend a kickback with friends at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center. She was found dead in a freezer and was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

