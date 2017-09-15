Community Spotlight
List Of Free Weekend Events

Melissa Wade

Posted 1 min ago
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

Join the Light this Saturday in Henderson for "A Mother's Cry" event that is designed to give Mother's who have lost their child or children to gun violence a VOICE.  Mothers are invited to share the lives of their loved ones who were victims to senseless acts of violence The event will take place at Gang Free Inc. 940 County Home Rd. Henderson NC 27536 from 10am – 2pm. Anyone who has been affected by gun violence is welcome to pin a picture of a loved one on the "WALL OF REMEMBRANCE"

 

Royal Princesses’ Conference
Event Date:  09/15/2017 – 09/17/2017
Event Time:  7pm daily, except Sunday. Sunday 9am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Ezra Conference Center
Address Line 1:  3670 Bastion Lane
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, North Carolina, 27604
Event Description:  2017 Annual Womens’ Conference. Empowering Women to become who God has called them to be and enabling them to positively impact their community.
Event Contact:  Pastor Bose Ndukwe
Event Contact Number:  (919)-412-4991
Event Contact Email: 
Event Web Site:  http://www.soulreaperschurch.org/news-events/2017-royal-princesses-conference/

 

 

Southeast Raleigh Empowerment Fair
Event Date:  09/16/2017
Event Time:  10am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Chavis Park
Address Line 1:  505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27601
Event Description:  The purpose of the Southeast Raleigh Empowerment fair is to identify organizations and businesses committed to partnering with The Friends Committee to improve the quality of life for residents in Southeast Raleigh in the areas of: (1) Housing for all (2) community sustainability (3) food access (4) health and wellness (5) civic engagement (6)entrepreneurial support and development and (7)transportation. If this is you, please email us at TheFriendsCommittee@gmail.com for vendor or sponsorship opportunities.
Event Contact:  Tacarra Jones
Event Contact Number:  919-335-6038
Event Contact Email:  TheFriendsCommittee@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  TheFriendsCommittee.com

 

 

Singing Union
Event Date:  09/17/2017
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  You are invited to the Singing Union hosted by First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton)! Come and be blessed by various choirs and groups.
Event Contact:  Church Administration
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  firstmissbc16@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcparktonnc.org

 

 

Self Esteem Boot Camp
Event Date:  09/16/2017
Event Time:  10am – 12pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Knightdale Recreation Center
Address Line 1:  100 Lawson Ridge Road
City, State, Zip:  Knightdale, NC 27545
Event Description:  This is a FREE event open to teen girls ages 12 to 18. Teens will participate in team building activities, group discussions, and role playing activities that will help teens feel more confident and increase their self esteem and self worth. Please visit http://www.palinc.org for more details and to register!
Event Contact:  Keturah Powell
Event Contact Number:  919-332-8338
Event Contact Email:  info@palinc.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.palinc.org

 

 

Pastor Anniversary/60th Birthday Celebration
Event Date:  September 16, 2017
Event Time:  7:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Church of God Tabernacle of Prayer
Address Line 1:  1308 W. Club Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC. 27705
Event Description:  We the members of the Church of God Tabernacle of Prayer are cordially inviting you and your church family to celebrate our Pastor Elder Harry Milton Hall’s church anniversary and 60th birthday service on September 16, 2017, 7:30 pm. Services will be held at the Church of God Tabernacle of Prayer – 1308 W. Club Blvd. Durham, NC. Please join us as we are expecting an anointed time in the Lord.
Event Contact:  Mary Douglas
Event Contact Number:  919) 452-7689

 

 

  First United Methodist Church of N.L. CARE FAIR
Event Date:  09/16/2017
Event Time:  10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First United Methodist Church of N.L. CARE FAIR
Address Line 1:  7495 Orchard St.
City, State, Zip:  New Lothrop, MI 48460
Event Description:  Join us at the First United Methodist Church of New Lothrop for our annual CARE FAIR EVENT located at 7495 Orchard St., New Lothrop, MI.

Learn useful tools to plan for future health needs such as:
NUTRITION, EXERCISE & EDUCATION!

FREE ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:
BP Screening
First Aid Information
Community Resources
Fire Safety
Lunch
Scavenger Hunt

EVERYONE IS WELCOME!
Event Contact:  First United Methodist Church of New Lothrop
Event Contact Number:  810-638-5702
Event Contact Email:  umc7495@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.newlothropfumc.org

 

 

  36th Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date:  Sept 8-10,2017
Event Time:  7:00 Friday 2:00 Saturday 11 AM Sunday
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Emmaunuel Temple of Grace
Address Line 1:  2722 E Main Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27703
Event Description:  Mark your calendars as we celebrate our 36th Pastoral Anniversary September 8-10, 2017. Guest speakers include General Treasurer Suffragan Bishop Maxie Dobson and International Bibleway Church of Jesus Christ Chief Apostle & Presider Apostle Floyd Nelson. Join us as we celebrate our leaders! #WeAreGETG #PAWInc
Event Contact:  Demarcus Williams
Event Contact Number:  (919) 818-6799
Event Contact Email:  getgracedurham@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://getgraceonline.org

 

 


Name of Event: 		 Friends and Family Day
Event Date:  9/16/2017
Event Time:  9am to 3pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  2141 Cokey Rd
City, State, Zip:  Rocky Mount, NC, 27801
Event Description:  It’s a day full of fun and fellowship. There will be games, free food, free school supplies, Zumba, and many other activities for children and adults.
Event Contact:  Meagan Eatmon
Event Contact Number:  252-315-3948
Event Contact Email:  meaganeatmon@yahoo.com

 

 

The Young Entrepreneur Expo 2017
Event Date:  09/16/17
Event Time:  2:30pm-5:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Hayti Heritage Center
Address Line 1:  804 Old Fayetteville St
City, State, Zip:  Durham NC 27701
Event Description:  This event will allow young entrepreneurs an opportunity to display their business (goods or services they provide). As well as inspire other youth to start thinking about business ideas and pursuing them. The goals of this event are to:

Inspire youth (inspire a change in their mindset regarding wealth, how to obtain it and maintain)

Entertain the family (Live show)

Educate the community (Informative brochures, guest speakers and workshop)

Network (We ask everyone to bring their business cards to network at the intermission)
Event Contact:  Mrs. Griffin
Event Contact Number:  919-308-1697
Event Contact Email:  info@patsmodeling.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.patsmodeling.org

 

 

Living Proof Simulcast with Beth Moore
Event Date:  09/16/17
Event Time:  9:30 am – 4:15 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Salem Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1205 Salem Church Road
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27523
Event Description:  Salem Baptist Church in Apex is hosting a FREE simulcast–Living Proof with Beth Moore on Saturday, September 16, 2017. All women are invited to join us for this free event!
Please register by August 25 at http://www.salem-bc.org/womens-ministry#upcoming.
Event Contact:  Salem Women’s Ministry
Event Contact Number:  919-372-6236
Event Contact Email:  salemwomensministry@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.salem-bc.org/womens-ministry#upcoming

 

 

Fall/Winter Kidzstuff Consignment Sale
Event Date:  09/16/2017
Event Time:  8AM-12PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Hayes Barton Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1800 Glenwood Avenue
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC, 27608
Event Description:  Half price sale on marked items! Great bargains on fall/winter kids’ clothing, toys, furniture & more! From strollers to jumpers, bikes to wipes warmers-if a child can wear it or use it, we have it! Proceeds benefit children’s ministries.
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  (919) 833-4617
Event Contact Email:  consignment@hbbc.org
Event Web Site:  http://hbbc.org/kidzstuff

 


Name of Event: 		 159th Homecoming Celebration
Event Date:  09/17/2017
Event Time:  11:00AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Piney Grove F.W.B. Church
Address Line 1:  244 Slocomb Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC, 28311
Event Description:  159th Homecoming Celebration, Guest Speaker,
Dr. Alexander McArthur, at Piney Grove F.W.B. Church,
Elder Kerby Haire, Pastor. 244 Slocomb Road, Fayetteville, NC.
28311, Church Phone: 910-488-9050
Event Contact:  Pamilia McRae
Event Contact Number:  910-717-5731

 

 

Holland Chapel AMEZ Church Annual Revival
Event Date:  09/18/2017
Event Time:  10:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Holland Chapel AMEZ Church Annual Revival
Address Line 1:  360 Burgess Road
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27523
Event Description:  Monday, September 18, 2017 – Wednesday, September 20, 2017, Holland Chapel Annual Revival starts at 7:00 P.M. Guest speaker will be Rev. Donnie Thurman, Jr., Youth Pastor at Palmer Grove Baptist Church, Shelby, NC. Holland is located at 360 Burgess Road, Apex, NC 27523. Host pastor, Rev. Dr. Orlando Dowdy.
Event Contact:  Church Office
Event Contact Number:  919-362-7831

 

 

Holland Chapel AMEZ Family & Friends Day Weekend
Event Date:  09/16/2017
Event Time:  11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Holland Chapel AMEZ Family & Friends Day Weekend
Address Line 1:  360 Burgess Road
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27523
Event Description:  Holland Chapel Family & Friends Day weekend events. Saturday, September 16, 2017, Fun Day activities for all ages 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on the church grounds. Food will be provided.

Sunday, September 17, 2017, Rev. Dr. James French, Presiding Elder of the Laurinburg District guest speaker at 10:00 a.m. morning worship. Dinner will be served following service. For more information, please contact the church office at 919-362-7831. Host pastor, Rev. Dr. Orlando Dowdy.
Event Contact:  Church Office
Event Contact Number:  919-362-7831

 

 

Empowering The Believer
Event Date:  09/16/2017
Event Time:  10AM and 4PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greenville Convention Center
Address Line 1:  303 Greenville Blvd.
City, State, Zip:  Greenville NC 27834
Event Description:  Empowering the Believer is hosted by Apostle Cathy Farmer and the
Word of Faith and Power Ministries Covenant Partners. It sets an atmosphere that motivates believers to keep moving forward. The anointed word brings about healing deliverance and liberty. It draws believers closer to the Lord. This gathering is truly a Word of Faith and Power.
Event Contact:  Ada Locus
Event Contact Number:  (919) 791-5283
Event Contact Email:  dbynumministries@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.wofapministry.org

Community Calendar of events , local happenings

