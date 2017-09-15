List Of Free Weekend Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

Join the Light this Saturday in Henderson for “A Mother’s Cry” event that is designed to give Mother’s who have lost their child or children to gun violence a VOICE. Mothers are invited to share the lives of their loved ones who were victims to senseless acts of violence The event will take place at Gang Free Inc. 940 County Home Rd. Henderson NC 27536 from 10am – 2pm. Anyone who has been affected by gun violence is welcome to pin a picture of a loved one on the “WALL OF REMEMBRANCE” – We’re in the community this Saturday – The Light 103.9.

Royal Princesses’ Conference Event Date: 09/15/2017 – 09/17/2017 Event Time: 7pm daily, except Sunday. Sunday 9am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Ezra Conference Center Address Line 1: 3670 Bastion Lane City, State, Zip: Raleigh, North Carolina, 27604 Event Description: 2017 Annual Womens’ Conference. Empowering Women to become who God has called them to be and enabling them to positively impact their community. Event Contact: Pastor Bose Ndukwe Event Contact Number: (919)-412-4991 Event Contact Email: — Event Web Site: http://www.soulreaperschurch.org/news-events/2017-royal-princesses-conference/

: Southeast Raleigh Empowerment Fair Event Date: 09/16/2017 Event Time: 10am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Chavis Park Address Line 1: 505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27601 Event Description: The purpose of the Southeast Raleigh Empowerment fair is to identify organizations and businesses committed to partnering with The Friends Committee to improve the quality of life for residents in Southeast Raleigh in the areas of: (1) Housing for all (2) community sustainability (3) food access (4) health and wellness (5) civic engagement (6)entrepreneurial support and development and (7)transportation. If this is you, please email us at TheFriendsCommittee@gmail.com for vendor or sponsorship opportunities. Event Contact: Tacarra Jones Event Contact Number: 919-335-6038 Event Contact Email: TheFriendsCommittee@gmail.com Event Web Site: TheFriendsCommittee.com

Singing Union Event Date: 09/17/2017 Event Time: 3:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: First Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 195 West David Parnell Street City, State, Zip: Parkton, NC 28371 Event Description: You are invited to the Singing Union hosted by First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton)! Come and be blessed by various choirs and groups. Event Contact: Church Administration Event Contact Number: (910) 858-3779 Event Contact Email: firstmissbc16@gmail.com Event Web Site: fmbcparktonnc.org

Self Esteem Boot Camp Event Date: 09/16/2017 Event Time: 10am – 12pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Knightdale Recreation Center Address Line 1: 100 Lawson Ridge Road City, State, Zip: Knightdale, NC 27545 Event Description: This is a FREE event open to teen girls ages 12 to 18. Teens will participate in team building activities, group discussions, and role playing activities that will help teens feel more confident and increase their self esteem and self worth. Please visit http://www.palinc.org for more details and to register! Event Contact: Keturah Powell Event Contact Number: 919-332-8338 Event Contact Email: info@palinc.org Event Web Site: http://www.palinc.org

Pastor Anniversary/60th Birthday Celebration Event Date: September 16, 2017 Event Time: 7:30pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Church of God Tabernacle of Prayer Address Line 1: 1308 W. Club Blvd City, State, Zip: Durham, NC. 27705 Event Description: We the members of the Church of God Tabernacle of Prayer are cordially inviting you and your church family to celebrate our Pastor Elder Harry Milton Hall’s church anniversary and 60th birthday service on September 16, 2017, 7:30 pm. Services will be held at the Church of God Tabernacle of Prayer – 1308 W. Club Blvd. Durham, NC. Please join us as we are expecting an anointed time in the Lord. Event Contact: Mary Douglas Event Contact Number: 919) 452-7689

First United Methodist Church of N.L. CARE FAIR Event Date: 09/16/2017 Event Time: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: First United Methodist Church of N.L. CARE FAIR Address Line 1: 7495 Orchard St. City, State, Zip: New Lothrop, MI 48460 Event Description: Join us at the First United Methodist Church of New Lothrop for our annual CARE FAIR EVENT located at 7495 Orchard St., New Lothrop, MI. Learn useful tools to plan for future health needs such as:

NUTRITION, EXERCISE & EDUCATION! FREE ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:

BP Screening

First Aid Information

Community Resources

Fire Safety

Lunch

Scavenger Hunt EVERYONE IS WELCOME! Event Contact: First United Methodist Church of New Lothrop Event Contact Number: 810-638-5702 Event Contact Email: umc7495@gmail.com Event Web Site: http://www.newlothropfumc.org

36th Pastoral Anniversary Event Date: Sept 8-10,2017 Event Time: 7:00 Friday 2:00 Saturday 11 AM Sunday Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Greater Emmaunuel Temple of Grace Address Line 1: 2722 E Main Street City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27703 Event Description: Mark your calendars as we celebrate our 36th Pastoral Anniversary September 8-10, 2017. Guest speakers include General Treasurer Suffragan Bishop Maxie Dobson and International Bibleway Church of Jesus Christ Chief Apostle & Presider Apostle Floyd Nelson. Join us as we celebrate our leaders! #WeAreGETG #PAWInc Event Contact: Demarcus Williams Event Contact Number: (919) 818-6799 Event Contact Email: getgracedurham@gmail.com Event Web Site: http://getgraceonline.org



Name of Event: Friends and Family Day Event Date: 9/16/2017 Event Time: 9am to 3pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 2141 Cokey Rd City, State, Zip: Rocky Mount, NC, 27801 Event Description: It’s a day full of fun and fellowship. There will be games, free food, free school supplies, Zumba, and many other activities for children and adults. Event Contact: Meagan Eatmon Event Contact Number: 252-315-3948 Event Contact Email: meaganeatmon@yahoo.com

The Young Entrepreneur Expo 2017 Event Date: 09/16/17 Event Time: 2:30pm-5:30pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Hayti Heritage Center Address Line 1: 804 Old Fayetteville St City, State, Zip: Durham NC 27701 Event Description: This event will allow young entrepreneurs an opportunity to display their business (goods or services they provide). As well as inspire other youth to start thinking about business ideas and pursuing them. The goals of this event are to: Inspire youth (inspire a change in their mindset regarding wealth, how to obtain it and maintain) Entertain the family (Live show) Educate the community (Informative brochures, guest speakers and workshop) Network (We ask everyone to bring their business cards to network at the intermission) Event Contact: Mrs. Griffin Event Contact Number: 919-308-1697 Event Contact Email: info@patsmodeling.org Event Web Site: http://www.patsmodeling.org

: Living Proof Simulcast with Beth Moore Event Date: 09/16/17 Event Time: 9:30 am – 4:15 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Salem Baptist Church Address Line 1: 1205 Salem Church Road City, State, Zip: Apex, NC 27523 Event Description: Salem Baptist Church in Apex is hosting a FREE simulcast–Living Proof with Beth Moore on Saturday, September 16, 2017. All women are invited to join us for this free event!

Please register by August 25 at http://www.salem-bc.org/womens-ministry#upcoming. Event Contact: Salem Women’s Ministry Event Contact Number: 919-372-6236 Event Contact Email: salemwomensministry@gmail.com Event Web Site: http://www.salem-bc.org/womens-ministry#upcoming

: Fall/Winter Kidzstuff Consignment Sale Event Date: 09/16/2017 Event Time: 8AM-12PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Hayes Barton Baptist Church Address Line 1: 1800 Glenwood Avenue City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC, 27608 Event Description: Half price sale on marked items! Great bargains on fall/winter kids’ clothing, toys, furniture & more! From strollers to jumpers, bikes to wipes warmers-if a child can wear it or use it, we have it! Proceeds benefit children’s ministries. Event Contact: — Event Contact Number: (919) 833-4617 Event Contact Email: consignment@hbbc.org Event Web Site: http://hbbc.org/kidzstuff



Name of Event: 159th Homecoming Celebration Event Date: 09/17/2017 Event Time: 11:00AM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Piney Grove F.W.B. Church Address Line 1: 244 Slocomb Road City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC, 28311 Event Description: 159th Homecoming Celebration, Guest Speaker,

Dr. Alexander McArthur, at Piney Grove F.W.B. Church,

Elder Kerby Haire, Pastor. 244 Slocomb Road, Fayetteville, NC.

28311, Church Phone: 910-488-9050 Event Contact: Pamilia McRae Event Contact Number: 910-717-5731

Holland Chapel AMEZ Church Annual Revival Event Date: 09/18/2017 Event Time: 10:00 AM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Holland Chapel AMEZ Church Annual Revival Address Line 1: 360 Burgess Road City, State, Zip: Apex, NC 27523 Event Description: Monday, September 18, 2017 – Wednesday, September 20, 2017, Holland Chapel Annual Revival starts at 7:00 P.M. Guest speaker will be Rev. Donnie Thurman, Jr., Youth Pastor at Palmer Grove Baptist Church, Shelby, NC. Holland is located at 360 Burgess Road, Apex, NC 27523. Host pastor, Rev. Dr. Orlando Dowdy. Event Contact: Church Office Event Contact Number: 919-362-7831

Holland Chapel AMEZ Family & Friends Day Weekend Event Date: 09/16/2017 Event Time: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Holland Chapel AMEZ Family & Friends Day Weekend Address Line 1: 360 Burgess Road City, State, Zip: Apex, NC 27523 Event Description: Holland Chapel Family & Friends Day weekend events. Saturday, September 16, 2017, Fun Day activities for all ages 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on the church grounds. Food will be provided. Sunday, September 17, 2017, Rev. Dr. James French, Presiding Elder of the Laurinburg District guest speaker at 10:00 a.m. morning worship. Dinner will be served following service. For more information, please contact the church office at 919-362-7831. Host pastor, Rev. Dr. Orlando Dowdy. Event Contact: Church Office Event Contact Number: 919-362-7831

Empowering The Believer Event Date: 09/16/2017 Event Time: 10AM and 4PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Greenville Convention Center Address Line 1: 303 Greenville Blvd. City, State, Zip: Greenville NC 27834 Event Description: Empowering the Believer is hosted by Apostle Cathy Farmer and the

Word of Faith and Power Ministries Covenant Partners. It sets an atmosphere that motivates believers to keep moving forward. The anointed word brings about healing deliverance and liberty. It draws believers closer to the Lord. This gathering is truly a Word of Faith and Power. Event Contact: Ada Locus Event Contact Number: (919) 791-5283 Event Contact Email: dbynumministries@yahoo.com Event Web Site: http://www.wofapministry.org

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: