Joy Living: God Sings And He Has Joy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell explains that God has joy, and He sings, too! The world tries to make us think that God looks down and is only constantly condemning us. But at the end of the day, He is our Father, and he loves us and is excited about us- that should make you happy!
God sings and He has joy, and that should bring you joy too. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
