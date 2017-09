Get Up Poll: How The South & Caribbean Are Recovering From Hurricane Damage [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

At the “Get Up!” studio, Erica Campbell and GRIFF were checking in with listeners who were affected by the hurricanes. Hurricane Harvey ripped through the Caribbean and the greater Houston area, displacing thousands. Shortly thereafter, Hurricane Irma unleashed even more destruction in parts of Florida, and essentially wiped out places like the Virgin Islands.

Listeners called up to share the status of their neighborhoods, how people are faring without power and how long they will have to do so. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

