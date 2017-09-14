GRIFF’s Prayer: You Better Drink That Imaginary Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF has a message for parents who aren’t too excited to played with their kids. He explains that he spoke with a man who wasn’t insecure about drinking fake tea with his daughter. But GRIFF says, you better forget about all of that pride and sit down to play pretend with your kid!

Engaging with your kids is important- and that certainly does not exclude when it’s “make believe.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

