Faith Walking: God Hates Liars [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that God hates liars. She reads a passage from the book of Proverbs, which says “do not let kindness and truth leave you,” and further goes on to condemn lying and explains that people who strive for kindness and truth remain in the favor of both God and people.

Follow @GetUpErica

If you lie, Erica asks, why didn’t you think the truth was good enough? Lying causes more and more lies to build up, so Erica wonders how people can possibly believe lying is easier. And besides that, continuing to gain things by lying will never lead to peace for you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Faith Walking: Be Smart, Get Knowledge [VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Are You Ready To Receive? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Starting New [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]