Ericaism: Be Nice & Smile At People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

in this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell says it doesn’t cost a thing to just be nice to people. It doesn’t diminish you at all to simply be kind to others. It’s okay to smile at someone in traffic, for example. Just because you don’t know them, doesn’t mean it’s too difficult to be kind.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica encourages us to find our joy, and share that with people. What you give is what you receive, she explains, which is in the bible. So shouldn’t we shy away from giving the hurt we feel to others? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: Evil Will Never Equal Happiness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Stay Connected To The Tree [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Keep Your Word [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]