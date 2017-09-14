Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Be Nice & Smile At People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment


in this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell says it doesn’t cost a thing to just be nice to people. It doesn’t diminish you at all to simply be kind to others. It’s okay to smile at someone in traffic, for example. Just because you don’t know them, doesn’t mean it’s too difficult to be kind.

Erica encourages us to find our joy, and share that with people. What you give is what you receive, she explains, which is in the bible. So shouldn’t we shy away from giving the hurt we feel to others? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: Evil Will Never Equal Happiness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Stay Connected To The Tree [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Keep Your Word [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

44 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 days ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 days ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 days ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 2 weeks ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 3 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 4 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 month ago
08.08.17