Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her Comments About Trump

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her Comments About Trump

This is the first time Hill has addressed the controversial comments she made.

Danielle Jennings

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

ESPN The Party - Arrivals

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty


Days after controversy exploded surrounding ESPN’s Jemele Hill reference to Donald Trump as a white supremacist, the anchor has broken her silence on the situation, taking to her Twitter account to give her take on all that’s happened in the last few days.

She wrote:

My comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefs. My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.

 

The apology comes after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee called her comments a “fireable offense,” and Trump’s fanbase rallying on social media for Hill’s ousting from the network. While many high-profile stars and athletes like Colin Kaepernick came to her defense, the network denounced her comments as not reflective of ESPN as a whole.

At press time, it doesn’t appear that ESPN is going to fire Hill, as the network said they accept her apology, although they did not appreciate that she “implies that she was in any way speaking on behalf of ESPN, but she has a right to her personal opinions.”

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Tyrese Goes On Instagram Rant About Ex-Wife, Calls Her ‘Bitter’

UPDATE: White House Wants ESPN’s Jemele Hill Fired For Calling A Spade A Spade

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her Comments About Trump

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 days ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 days ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 days ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 2 weeks ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 3 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 4 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 month ago
08.08.17