Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker On Being Married In Hollywood For 12 Years [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
Dynamic actor-duo and Hollywood couple Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about their new TVOne film, “Downsized.” They talk about the characters in the movie- a pair of young lovers who were made to get married after getting pregnant at a young age. They talk about celebrating 12 years of marriage and working with each other for that long in the entertainment industry. Boris explains that because they met on the set of “Soul Food,” they already had a developed understanding of how to love and respect each other in their work environment.

Boris reveals that as they’re doing the interview, he’s cooking breakfast while Nicole is upstairs getting the kids ready for school. Plus, Boris, Nicole and GRIFF have a good laugh about GRIFF’s german-speaking, which Nicole calls “German ebonics.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

