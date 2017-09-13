Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker On Being Married In Hollywood For 12 Years [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dynamic actor-duo and Hollywood couple Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about their new TVOne film, “Downsized.” They talk about the characters in the movie- a pair of young lovers who were made to get married after getting pregnant at a young age. They talk about celebrating 12 years of marriage and working with each other for that long in the entertainment industry. Boris explains that because they met on the set of “Soul Food,” they already had a developed understanding of how to love and respect each other in their work environment.

Follow @GetUpErica

Boris reveals that as they’re doing the interview, he’s cooking breakfast while Nicole is upstairs getting the kids ready for school. Plus, Boris, Nicole and GRIFF have a good laugh about GRIFF’s german-speaking, which Nicole calls “German ebonics.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: JJ Hairston Opens Up About Learning From Getting Married Secretly [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Kirk & Tammy Franklin On Misconceptions People Have Before Getting Married [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Teddy Campbell On How To Deal With A Spouse’s Past As A Married Couple [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]