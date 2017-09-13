Love Talking: You Can’t Get Better By Hiding Stuff [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about the experience of opening up about her marriage on OWN’s “Black Love” docuseries. Erica says she had mixed feelings of excitement and nervousness before watching, but eventually, after sitting down with Warryn Campbell and watching it together, feeling really good about it. The reason they felt so positive about it, Erica explains, is because of the level of honesty and transparency they showed in their story.

Erica explains that such transparency is healing in a relationship. It’s not about putting all your business out there, but rather being open and honest with things so that both of you can tackle them together. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

