Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Serena Williams Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The new mommy shares intimate photos of her pregnancy with her social media followers.

The Light NC staff

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Audemars Piguet Art Commission Presents 'Reconstruction of the Universe' By Sun Xun

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty


New mommy and tennis champion Serena Williams took to Instagram to share touching footage of her pregnancy.

In the video montage, Serena is captured with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian having intimate moments as they prep for the birth of their baby girl.

From winning a grand slam title while 8 weeks pregnant to behind the scenes video of them building their daughter’s room, the normally private Serena gave her fans a sneak peek into the last couple of months of her life.

The string of moments end with an announcement that Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born September 1st 2017 weighing 6 lb, 14 oz. Grand Slam Titles: 1.

You can see the first photo below:

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable


RELATED LINKS

Family Drama: Serena Williams’ Stepmom Claims The Tennis Star Threatened To Lock Her Out Of The House

Congrats, Champ: Celebs React To Serena Williams Giving Birth

It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With Fiance Alexis Ohanian

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 23 hours ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 2 weeks ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 3 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 4 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 month ago
08.08.17