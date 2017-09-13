The Wake Up: Supreme Court To Allow Trump’s Travel Ban, Edith Windsor Dead At 88

BIG LIES

The Supreme Court was set to uphold the Trump administration’s travel ban on accepting refugees into the U.S., according to the Associated Press. On Tuesday, justices agreed to the administration’s request to block a lower court’s ruling that would have lifted the ban and “allowed up to 24,000 refugees to enter the country before the end of October.” But final say won’t be made until when justices are scheduled to hear arguments October 10. , According to AP, “it’s unclear what will be left for the court to decide.”

BREAKING: Supreme Court allows Trump administration to continue ban on most refugees. — The Associated Press (@AP) September 12, 2017

Edith Windsor, the gay rights activist known for her Supreme Court triumph in the fight for same-sex marriage, died Tuesday. Her wife, Judith Kasen-Windsor, confirmed her death in a statement. “I lost my beloved spouse Edie, and the world lost a tiny but tough as nails fighter for freedom, justice and equality,” she said. Windsor was 88 years old.

Statements upon death of Edith Windsor from her spouse, Judith Kasen-Windsor, and DOMA attorney Robbie Kaplan. pic.twitter.com/W0V2tgUjCI — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) September 12, 2017

