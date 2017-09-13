The Wake Up: Supreme Court To Allow Trump’s Travel Ban, Edith Windsor Dead At 88

The Wake Up: Supreme Court To Allow Trump’s Travel Ban, Edith Windsor Dead At 88

SCOTUS is set to overturn a lower court's ruling.

Team Cassius

Posted 1 day ago
BIG LIES

The Supreme Court was set to uphold the Trump administration’s travel ban on accepting refugees into the U.S., according to the Associated Press. On Tuesday, justices agreed to the administration’s request to block a lower court’s ruling that would have lifted the ban and “allowed up to 24,000 refugees to enter the country before the end of October.” But final say won’t be made until  when justices are scheduled to hear arguments October 10. , According to AP, “it’s unclear what will be left for the court to decide.”

BIG FACTS

Edith Windsor, the gay rights activist known for her Supreme Court triumph in the fight for same-sex marriage, died Tuesday. Her wife, Judith Kasen-Windsor, confirmed her death in a statement. “I lost my beloved spouse Edie, and the world lost a tiny but tough as nails fighter for freedom, justice and equality,” she said. Windsor was 88 years old.

SOURCE: The Associated Press, The New York Times

