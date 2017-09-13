New Video Appears to Show Kenneka Jenkins At Hotel Party Hours Before Death

A new video claiming to show Kenneka Jenkins enjoying herself at a party in a hotel where she was later found dead was posted online early Wednesday morning. The video was put on Facebook by a man who wanted to prove he was at the party, according to the website which first reported about the video.

Randle Jordan’s nearly five-minute video was allegedly recorded live from the hotel room in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont and was supposed to show Jenkins on film on two separate occasions. The claims were impossible to verify immediately.

The video definitely shows a party in what appears to be a hotel room, complete with loud music, dancing and drinking.

“Research” helped determine that Jordan “only put the video out because people where arguing with him saying he wasnt there,” the Twitter account associated with the website that first reported on the new video told News One.

Jenkins was first reported missing by her friends early Saturday morning following the party at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center. However, social media has alleged that her friends set Jenkins up before she was raped and ultimately found dead in a walk-in storage freezer in the hotel. Jenkins’ mother has said that her daughter’s friends have repeatedly changed their stories, which has only made her more suspicious and eager for answers.

Police were working to track down all the people at the party, according to the New York Daily News. A separate video from the party that was streamed live on Facebook was already under investigation by police, it was announced Tuesday.

A number of deaths and incidents of violence have been streamed live on Facebook in the recent past, but the social media giant stands by its policies to police such content.

Citing security concerns, Facebook declined to officially comment on this specific case “because all the facts haven’t been sorted out,” company spokesperson Ruchika Budhraja told News One in an exclusive statement Tuesday. However, she added, “Facebook regularly meets with law enforcement and responds to the legal process in situations like this.”

