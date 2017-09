Prayers For Pastor Shirley Caesar In Loss Of Brother

Our prayers are with Pastor Shirley Caesar in the passing of brother Solomon Caesar. Solomon was the last living sibling of Pastor Caesar and this is what she wrote on her Facebook page:

Please pray for my family in the loss of my brother, Solomon Caesar. We have gone down this road eleven times, and it doesn’t get any easier. But I take courage in the fact that this is just a temporary separation. I will see my brother again. TO BE ABSENT FROM THE BODY IS TO BE PRESENT WITH THE LORD!! Solomon is alive and well in the presence of the Lord!!

