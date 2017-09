“Pay What You Can” Restaurant To Open In Raleigh

“A Place At The Table” is meant to bring the community together and share a meal, is how the executive director, Maggie Kane describes the restaurant.

Kane is helping to open a pay-what-you-can eatery that will offer healthy food options to those in need regardless of means.

Patrons are encouraged to pay what they can afford, or make a donation to help a family.

“Raleigh is a very pay-it-forward kind of city,” said Kane. “This is a place for people with means to get involved.”

The Board of Directors is pushing to open doors by Thanksgiving.

