Victims Family Of Duke Life Flight Crash Speak Out

The family of Mary Bartlett thanked the crew who also perished in the crash for caring for her.

“They were some lovely people who dedicate their lives to helping people, transporting people, and they all died. We’re all in the same situation,” said Mary Bartlett’s husband, Lennard Bartlett.

The Duke Life Flight helicopter carrying Mary Bartlett was en route to Durham from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City when it went down Friday afternoon in a grassy field outside the town of Belvidere, south of the Perquimans-Gates county line.

Pilot Jeff Burke and flight nurses Kris Harrison and Crystal Sollinger also died in the crash.

