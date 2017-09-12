Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer For The Start Of NFL Season! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is celebrating something he has been counting down to for weeks. In this prayer dedicated to four little football fans in Georgia, GRIFF explains that God’s joy today is has a little extra on top because football season has officially kicked off! He shouts out all the different teams and their fans across the country who are thankful to have finally made it to this time of the year.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

