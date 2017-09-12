Here’s Everything We Know About The Mysterious Death Of Kenneka Jenkins

The devastating, untimely death of(who goes by Keneeka Martin on Facebook) sent shock waves through the social media community, spawning the hashtag #JusticeForKenneka.

Kenneka’s name trended on Twitter yesterday after the story went viral, spawning numerous citizen journalists who pieced together their own respective theories.

Here’s all we know about the tragic case so far:

1.Kenneka Jenkins left home around 11:30 pm on September 9 to attend a kickback with friends at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center.

2. She was reportedly last seen by her friends in the early hours of the morning. Kenneka’s sister last spoke to her at 1:30 am around the alleged time she went missing.

3. The friends called Kenneka’s mother, Teresa Martin, around 4:30 am to inform her they couldn’t find Kenneka. Martin rushed to the hospital and asked hotel staff to see surveillance video, but was referred to police, who instructed her to wait.

4. 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was found dead in a walk-in freezer in a vacant area of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center.

5. Irene Roberts appeared to be live streaming the “kickback” on Kenneka friend’s Monifa Shelton’s FB page. Kenneka can allegedly be seen in the reflection of camerawoman’s sunglasses in the final moments before she went missing. The video and other social media posts are being investigated by police.

6. Kenneka’s alleged voice can be heard in the background of the video.

7. One of the girls on the live Facebook video reportedly works at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center where Kenneka partied and eventually died.

8. Martin claims police told her Kenneka drunkenly stumbled into the freezer, fell asleep and died.

9. Investigators have access to surveillance footage and have been questioning witnesses, however, they have not released information about how Kenneka died or got into the freezer.

10. During a recent Facebook live protest and press conference, the mother said, she’s been getting different stories from both the police and friends. “I’m getting a bunch of different stories from friends and police.”

11. A video of Kenneka and her friend, who was reportedly with her before she disappeared, appear in this video on Monifah Shelton’s Facebook page.

12. Citizen journalists have pieced together different theories and timelines in an attempt to solve Kenneka’s mysterious death.

13. Countless infuencers like Tami Roman have taken to social media to voice their opinions about the case.

We pray Kenneka and her family get the justice they deserve. We’ll keep you updated on all details as they come in.

