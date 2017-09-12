Tasha Cobbs Leonard And Kierra Sheard Give Powerful Performance Singing “Your Spirit” [VIDEO]

Tasha Cobbs Leonard already is an amazing performer on her own, but when you add Kierra Sheard into the mix it is beyond words.

The two got together to sing “Your Spirit,” a song off of Leonard’s new album and there wasn’t one person that wasn’t touched in the audience.

A choir joined the ladies as they fellowshipped in song and it seemed to be an amazing experience.

Leonard at the end said, “The presence of God just showed up in this room to shift your situation.”

Everyone praised God with her as they raised their hands and rejoiced.

Watch the performance of “Your Spirit” and enjoy!

