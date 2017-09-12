Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Tasha Cobbs Leonard And Kierra Sheard Give Powerful Performance Singing “Your Spirit” [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Tasha Cobbs 'Heart. Passion. Pursuit.' Album Release Concert

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Tasha Cobbs Leonard already is an amazing performer on her own, but when you add Kierra Sheard into the mix it is beyond words.

The two got together to sing “Your Spirit,” a song off of Leonard’s new album and there wasn’t one person that wasn’t touched in the audience.

 

A choir joined the ladies as they fellowshipped in song and it seemed to be an amazing experience.

Leonard at the end said, “The presence of God just showed up in this room to shift your situation.”

Everyone praised God with her as they raised their hands and rejoiced.

Watch the performance of “Your Spirit” and enjoy!

RELATED: Phaedra Parks Catches Holy Ghost At Tasha Cobbs Album Release [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs On Receiving Backlash For Working With Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Feat. Nicki Minaj “I’m Getting Ready” [NEW MUSIC]


Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

5 photos Launch gallery

Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

Continue reading Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos


 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 15 hours ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 19 hours ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 2 weeks ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 3 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 4 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 month ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 1 month ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17