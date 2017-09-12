Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Issa Rae Is The Newest Face Of CoverGirl

Steady slaying and taking names.

The Light NC staff

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


If the season two finale of “Insecure” didn’t take you out, Issa Rae, the show’s star and creator has one more surprise up her sleeve.

RELATED: Why More Exes Need To Have The Final Closure Kitchen Conversation That Issa & Lawrence Had

On Tuesday, the HBO star announced that she is the official face of CoverGirl.

Rae star posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying that the makeup conglomerate chose her to represent the brand.

“I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pagers of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head. Never EVER in my life did I imagine I’d be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come,” Rae wrote.

The writer/producer joins a host of other celebrities who posed for the brand including Queen Latifah, Janelle Monae, Tyra Banks, Rihanna and Eva Marcille.

DON’T MISS:

Issa Rae Joins Cast Of ‘The Hate U Give,’ Joining Amandla Stenberg & Regina Hall

Safe Sex: Issa Rae Promises To Show More Condoms On ‘Insecure’ Season 3

Issa Rae Met Beyonce & Her Reaction Was Priceless

Jean Paul Gaultier : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

LET'S MAKEUP: Matte Lipsticks Perfect For Fall

14 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: Matte Lipsticks Perfect For Fall

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: Matte Lipsticks Perfect For Fall

LET'S MAKEUP: Matte Lipsticks Perfect For Fall

Matte lipsticks are perfect to load your lips with highly pigmented colors. We discovered 11 perfectly pigmented shades and formulas.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 15 hours ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 19 hours ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 2 weeks ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 3 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 4 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 month ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 1 month ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17