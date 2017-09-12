Marvin Sapp Featuring R. Kelly “Listen” [VIDEO]

Follow @GetUpErica

According to Smooth R&B 105.7, the song off of his new album “Close” was written and produced by the R&B singer.





The message in the song is about God sending you a message and you not necessarily listening to him at the moment.

“Listen” is uplifting and when you add Sapp’s wonderful vocals it makes you want to put the song on repeat.

Sapp’s album will be released on September 29th and fans are excited about what he will bring to the table this time.

Tell us what you think of Sapp’s new song featuring R. Kelly.

