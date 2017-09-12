Vote For Pastor Of The Month

Pastor of the Month
Melissa Wade

Posted 46 mins ago
It’s time to vote for your Pastor to be our September Pastor of the Month.  You can vote at least once a day until the deadline of this Sunday Sept. 17th at 11:59pm, and the Pastor with the most votes will be our next Pastor of the month and presented with the Pastor of the Month plaque.

The Pastor of the Month is brought to you by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC and The Light 103.9.

CLICK HERE to vote

vote Pastor of the Month

Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

