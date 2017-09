NC Black Female Police Chiefs Featured In Essence

“We have broken the glass ceiling!” There are currently six African-American women police chiefs in North Carolina, the most the state has ever had in its history.

The women include: Raleigh’s Cassandra Deck-Brown, Durham’s CJ Davis, Morrisville’s Patrice Andrews, and Fayetteville’s Gina Hawkin.

“We’ve broken a glass ceiling,” Deck-Brown told WRAL-TV. “So, becoming chief, the honor is knowing that somebody else has that opportunity to get there.” Her class at the police academy only had four women, which was a record at the time.

