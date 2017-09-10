Tomi Lahren’s Ancestor Was Busted For Forging Citizenship Paper

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Tomi Lahren’s Ancestor Was Busted For Forging Citizenship Paper

A genealogist inspected the Fox News contributor’s family tree and found some interesting things.

The Light NC staff

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Tomi Lahren, a newly minted member of the Fox News family, is among the fiercest anti-immigrant media voices. She shot off this tweet on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump announced plans to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program that shields young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

According to genealogical research by Jennifer Mendelsohn of Wonkette, there’s a lot of irony here. Mendelson said she discovered that Lahren’s great-great-grandfather, a man named Constantin Dietrich, was prosecuted for forging a document to obtain his U.S. citizenship.

Mendelsohn said Dietrich was indicted by a grand jury on two separate counts: making a false affidavit related to naturalization proceedings and forging a naturalization document.

A trial jury, however, acquitted Lahren’s ancestor. Mendelsohn suspects the jurors sympathized with Dietrich’s strong desire to become an American citizen, which became official in 1926.

“I bring this to light not to shame or embarrass Tomi Lahren,” Mendelsohn wrote, adding that her discovery doesn’t mean that Dietrich was a bad person.

“Perhaps it only means that like millions of others, his overweening desire to become a U.S. citizen may have caused him to try to cut a corner or two,” she stated.

SOURCE:  Wonkette

SEE ALSO:

Immigration Foes Have Roots In Population Control, Report

Trump Fires Acting Attorney General For Refusing To Enforce Immigration Ban: Report

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 week ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 2 weeks ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 3 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 3 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 month ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 1 month ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 2 months ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 months ago
07.26.17