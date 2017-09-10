New Hampshire Cops Silent After White Teens Attack 8-Year-Old Black Boy

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

New Hampshire Cops Silent After White Teens Attack 8-Year-Old Black Boy

Community activists and the child’s loved ones are demanding that police officials release more details surrounding the incident.

NewsOne Staff

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Local activists in Claremont, New Hampshire are demanding that police officials release more details surrounding a racially motivated incident, in which an 8-year-old Black boy was attacked, the Valley News reports.

According to the news outlet, the child was attacked by a group of White teenagers behind a home near Barnes Park in August. The group of teens allegedly put a rope around his neck and shoved him off of a picnic table while yelling racial slurs.

Police officials reportedly launched an ongoing probe surrounding the attack, but they have refrained from releasing any specifics about the case because of confidentiality in juvenile proceedings, the news outlet said. However, several social justice activists in the Claremont community believe that withholding details prevents a crucial discussion about race relations from happening.

Valley News reported that the incident wasn’t made public until two weeks after it happened. “I am upset and saddened and angered about how the police and city officials have chosen to play this,” Kendra Colburn of Showing Up for Racial Justice told the news outlet. “(They) all seem like they do not want media attention on this story, and I am concerned about that. I am really concerned that we can’t change what we don’t know about or refuse to look at.”

Although the police department hasn’t directly commented on the case, Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase said he believes “mistakes” made by juveniles “should not have to follow them for the rest of their life,” the news outlet reported.

The child has reportedly returned to school, as the police continue their investigation.

According to the Valley News, a 2010 Census showed that 96 percent of Claremont’s population was White, 0.6 percent was Black, and 1.8 percent was mixed race.

SOURCE: Valley News

SEE ALSO:

University of Michigan Latinx Students Attacked With ‘F*ck Latinos’ Vandalism On First Day Of School

Black Philadelphia Cops Accuse White Supervisors Of Racist Practices

Mike Brown

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

4 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 week ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 2 weeks ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 3 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 3 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 month ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 1 month ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 2 months ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 months ago
07.26.17