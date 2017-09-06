Faith Walking: Are You Ready To Receive? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell asks, “do you have your catcher’s mitt on?” IN other words, she asks, are you ready to receive? Often it can be easy for us to complain about other people getting blessings. But if you’re doing so you have to ask yourself if you have prepared yourself mentally, physically and spiritually to receive, because if the answer isn’t yet, you’re in your own way!

God has the ability to know where you are and what you are ready for. Are you dedicated to your faith, do you have the spirit of expectation? You have to know fully that big, giant blessings are coming your way from God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Listen to "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell"

