Read Barack Obama’s Passionate Response On Trump’s Decision To Repeal DACA

Barack Obama released a formal statement on Tuesday, directly addressing Trump’s DACA decision as the current administration continues to dismantle each major piece of legislation enacted by the Obama White House.

“To target hopeful young strikers who grew up here is wrong, because they’ve done nothing wrong. My statement:” Obama’s tweet read, linking to the statement posted to his official Facebook account.

In the lengthy Facebook post, Obama wrote that he believes in immigration reform and reflected on the many failed attempts to bring forth a bill which would keep those affected by DACA safe.

“To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel,” Obama wrote.

“Ultimately, this is about basic decency. This is about whether we are a people who kick hopeful young strivers out of America, or whether we treat them the way we’d want our own kids to be treated. It’s about who we are as a people – and who we want to be,” Obama continued.

The former president also said he would stand with American citizens who are calling on congress to act.

“And I join my voice with the majority of Americans who hope they step up and do it with a sense of moral urgency that matches the urgency these young people feel,” he wrote.

Obama’s statement follows Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘ Tuesday morning announcement, rescinding a piece of legislation enacted to protect young, undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Trump later tweeted that he will leave it up to congress to act within a six month window, but there remains mounting uncertainty for the 800,000 men and women that will directly feel the impact of the current administration’s decision.

As rumblings of Trump’s decision grew to a screech over the weekend, reports surfaced that Obama would not hold his tongue if the legislation was repealed.

Read Obama’s full statement here.

