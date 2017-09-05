The Wake Up: Hurricane Irma Hits As Harvey Recovery Begins, Trump To Cancel DACA?, BLM Founders Win Sydney Peace Prize

BIG FACTS

Several islands in the Caribbean and Florida are bracing themselves this week as Hurricane Irma makes its way toward land.

The storm is currently rated a Category 4, but it could potentially reach Category 5. According to CNN, Puerto Rico and a string of Caribbean islands are under hurricane warnings, including the British and US Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Martin/St. Maarten and St. Barts. The preparation and warnings begin as officials are now assessing the collateral damage from Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana. According to ABC, the death toll has escalated to approximately 60 people. We’re in for a hell of a hurricane season this year, folks.

Hurricane Irma, which is now a Category 4 storm, is expected to hit the Caribbean and possibly US mainland this week https://t.co/jTs3mUP3QT pic.twitter.com/hdCizilrWM — CNN (@CNN) September 5, 2017

BIG LIES

President Donald Trump is expected to announce the cancellation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program on Tuesday, but with a six-month delay to give Congress time to come up with an alternative. There’s just one thing – we won’t be hearing it from him. According to HuffPost, the news will come from none other than attorney general Jeff Sessions. According to CNN, sources have cautioned that this was the President’s plan as of Sunday night and could change leading up to his scheduled Tuesday announcement. The program’s cancellation would affect nearly 800,000 people, putting their jobs, pursuit of higher education, and citizenship in the U.S. in danger. A Democratic leadership aide in Senate said that working with Republicans on the fix “will be a high priority” for Democrats if Trump announces DACA’s end. Until then, everyone will be waiting with bated breath.

Trump reportedly plans to end DACA — and 'dreamers' are in 'panic mode' https://t.co/dptX6waCn9 pic.twitter.com/OHIyYDSD2G — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 4, 2017

BIG NEWS

Founders of the Black Lives Matter Movement— Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi— will be receiving the Sydney Peace Prize. This is the first year that the Sydney Foundation has chosen a collective instead of one person as a recipient of the prize. According to The Sydney Peace Foundation, they were chosen “for building a powerful movement for racial equality, courageously reigniting a global conversation around state violence and racism … and for harnessing the potential of new platforms and power of people to inspire a bold movement at a time when peace is threatened by growing inequality and injustice.” The prize will be awarded to the three mothers of the movement at a November ceremony in Sydney.

#BlackLivesMatter wins #SydneyPeacePrize. Repeat: NOT A HATE GROUP, but a peace group, founded by 3 MOMS. https://t.co/3d7N2UcUwS — Kim Jorgensen Gane (@KimGANEPossible) September 4, 2017

