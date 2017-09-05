Anthony Brown Merges Old School Church Into New School Worship [Exclusive Video]

Anthony Brown blessed the folks at The dReam Center Church of Atlanta with an intimate concert on Sunday with Praise 102.5 and our most loyal listeners. Brown’s unique style and ability to mix the old school baptist church with the new school worshiper, attracts many millennials to the church that might otherwise stay home or party with their friends. Check out the video below as Brown mixes a popular Baptist song with the flavor of young, energetic worship.
Anthony Brown #LaborOfLove @ The dReam Center Church of Atlanta [Exclusive Photos]
45 photos Launch gallery
Anthony Brown #LaborOfLove @ The dReam Center Church of Atlanta [Exclusive Photos]
1. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 1 of 45
2. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 2 of 45
3. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 3 of 45
4. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 4 of 45
5. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 5 of 45
6. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 6 of 45
7. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 7 of 45
8. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 8 of 45
9. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 9 of 45
10. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 10 of 45
11. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 11 of 45
12. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 12 of 45
13. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 13 of 45
14. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 14 of 45
15. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 15 of 45
16. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 16 of 45
17. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 17 of 45
18. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 18 of 45
19. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 19 of 45
20. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 20 of 45
21. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 21 of 45
22. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 22 of 45
23. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 23 of 45
24. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 24 of 45
25. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 25 of 45
26. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 26 of 45
27. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 27 of 45
28. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 28 of 45
29. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 29 of 45
30. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 30 of 45
31. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 31 of 45
32. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 32 of 45
33. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 33 of 45
34. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 34 of 45
35. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 35 of 45
36. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 36 of 45
37. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 37 of 45
38. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 38 of 45
39. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 39 of 45
40. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 40 of 45
41. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 41 of 45
42. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 42 of 45
43. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 43 of 45
44. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 44 of 45
45. Anthony Brown dReam CenterSource:Radio One 45 of 45
comments – Add Yours