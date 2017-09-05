Anthony Brown Merges Old School Church Into New School Worship [Exclusive Video]

Radio One Exclusive
Anthony Brown Merges Old School Church Into New School Worship

The Light NC staff

Posted 23 hours ago
Anthony Brown dReam Center

Anthony Brown blessed the folks at The dReam Center Church of Atlanta with an intimate concert on Sunday with Praise 102.5 and our most loyal listeners. Brown’s unique style and ability to mix the old school baptist church with the new school worshiper, attracts many millennials to the church that might otherwise stay home or party with their friends. Check out the video below as Brown mixes a popular Baptist song with the flavor of young, energetic worship.




Anthony Brown #LaborOfLove @ The dReam Center Church of Atlanta

Anthony Brown #LaborOfLove @ The dReam Center Church of Atlanta

